Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 2, 2026

600 victims, survivors of Oct. 7 ask opposition to form government as soon as possible

By Jessica Steinberg Today, 2:46 pm
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Jessica Steinberg, The Times of Israel's culture and lifestyles editor, covers the Sabra scene from south to north and back to the center

More than 600 victims and survivors of the October 7, 2023, Hamas terror onslaught sign an open letter to the leaders of the change bloc parties — Gadi Eisenkot, Avigdor Liberman, Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid and Yair Golan — asking them to establish a government of change as soon as possible.

“The election results are unequivocal: There is a clear majority that has no confidence in the October 7 government,” states the letter. “The public is demanding change and the replacement of the government responsible for the massacre and destruction.”

The signatories write that any kind of cooperation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the politicians who were part of his government legitimizes the abandonment shown by that government on October 7.

Those who signed the letter ask that the change bloc parties not give in to a “narrative of unity.”

“Convene the Knesset and swear in a government of change,” they write. “We have made our choice — now it is your turn to deliver.”

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