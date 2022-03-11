Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Friday, March 11, 2022

6,166 Ukrainian refugees said to have arrived in Israel, 214 refused entry

11 March 2022, 8:12 pm Edit
Jewish immigrants fleeing the war in Ukraine arrive at Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv, on March 6, 2022. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)
At least 6,166 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Israel, and 214 of them have been barred entry, according to the latest figures from Israeli authorities published by Channel 12.

