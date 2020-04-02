The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.
78-year-old man dies of coronavirus in Ashkelon, bringing death toll to 29
A 78-year-old man dies of the coronavirus in Ashkelon’s Barzilai Medical Center, bringing the country’s death toll to 29, the hospital says.
The man, whose name has not yet been released, was brought into the medical center last week, the hospital says.
The medical center notes the man suffered from preexisting conditions before contracting the coronavirus.
“His condition deteriorated over the weekend and he was put on a ventilator. Last night, his situation got much worse, and despite treatment with all possible measures, the patient passed away,” the hospital says in a statement.
2 men with coronavirus die, bringing toll to 28
The number of COVID-19 deaths in Israel rises to 28 as two patients die.
A 77-year-old man with complex underlying health problems has died at the HaEmek Medical Center in Afula, according to the hospital.
Another man, aged 95, dies of the disease at Sheba Medical Center in the Tel Aviv area.
