78-year-old man dies of coronavirus in Ashkelon, bringing death toll to 29

A 78-year-old man dies of the coronavirus in Ashkelon’s Barzilai Medical Center, bringing the country’s death toll to 29, the hospital says.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, was brought into the medical center last week, the hospital says.

The medical center notes the man suffered from preexisting conditions before contracting the coronavirus.

“His condition deteriorated over the weekend and he was put on a ventilator. Last night, his situation got much worse, and despite treatment with all possible measures, the patient passed away,” the hospital says in a statement.