The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s developments as they unfold.
95-year-old dies of coronavirus, bringing Israeli death toll to 60
Tel Aviv’s Ichilov Hospital announces that a 95-year-old woman has died from COVID-19.
The hospital says she suffered from pre-existing conditions.
The death brings the Israeli death toll from the virus to 60.
Number of virus cases in Israel rises to 9,006; 153 in serious condition
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel rises to 9,006, up nearly 600 from yesterday.
The Health Ministry says 153 people are in serious condition, 113 of whom are on ventilators.
Another 181 people are in moderate condition and the rest have mild symptoms. So far, 546 Israelis have recovered from the virus.
According to the ministry’s figures, 59 Israelis have died from COVID-19.
Nationwide lockdown to be extended to Saturday night, curfew restrictions to begin early
The nationwide lockdown set to begin today will be extended beyond what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced yesterday, and restrictions for the Seder night curfew set to begin tomorrow will start two hours earlier than declared.
Netanyahu said last night that the “general lockdown” was set to start at 4 p.m. today and extend until 7 a.m. on Friday while a tighter restriction would come into force at 6 p.m. on Wednesday evening, the night of the Passover Seder, under which everybody “will stay at home.” This curfew will end at 7 a.m. on Thursday.
However, Hebrew media, citing a draft of the measures to be approved by ministers, says the lockdown will now only end on Saturday evening at 7 p.m. The reports also say restrictions on traffic will begin at Tuesday at 2 p.m., two hours earlier than cited by Netanyahu.
— Raoul Wootliff
Edelstein: The people of Israel are praying for Boris Johnson
Former Knesset speaker Yuli Edelstein says in a tweet that the people of Israel are praying for the “full recovery” of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who was admitted to intensive care yesterday after he was hospitalized with coronavirus.
ראש ממשלת בריטניה, @BorisJohnson, הוא ידיד גדול של ישראל. עם ישראל מתפלל ליציאתו מהטיפול הנמרץ והחלמתו המהירה.@BorisJohnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, is a great friend of Israel. The people of Israel pray for his full recovery.
— Yuli Edelstein ???????? (@YuliEdelstein) April 7, 2020
“Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, is a great friend of Israel. The people of Israel pray for his full recovery,” Edelstein says.
Sea of Galilee water level rises after night of heavy rain
The water level of the Sea of Galilee, Israel’s main fresh water reservoir, has risen by an additional centimeter after a night of heavy rain in parts of the north of the country, according to the National Water Authority.
A lack of rain over many years had seen the lake’s level drop sharply but the level has steadily risen since the beginning of the winter. It is now just 30 centimeters below the “full” line.
Denmark to start easing coronavirus restrictions
Denmark says it will gradually lift restrictions put in place to fight the coronavirus, starting with the reopening of daycare nurseries, kindergartens and primary schools from April 15.
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen says that according to health authorities “it is appropriate and justified to start a slow opening. But on condition that everyone keeps their distance and washes their hands.”
The reopening of schools will take place gradually, with kindergartens and primary schools opening from April 15 and middle and high schools waiting until May 10.
Bars, restaurants, nightclubs, shopping centers, hairdressers and massage parlors will remain closed, and gatherings of more than 10 people will still be prohibited.
— AFP
Diplomats say UN Security Council to hold first coronavirus talks Thursday
Diplomats say that the UN Security Council will on Thursday hold its first meeting on the coronavirus pandemic — by videoconference — after weeks of divisions among its five permanent members.
Last week, exasperated by the back-and-forth that has paralyzed the council, including between China and the United States, nine of the 10 non-permanent members formally requested a meeting featuring a presentation by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
The meeting will be held behind closed doors at 3:00 pm EST on Thursday.
The New York-based Security Council has been teleworking since March 12 as the new coronavirus spreads rapidly in the city.
Last week, the UN General Assembly adopted by consensus a resolution calling for “international cooperation” and “multilateralism” in the fight against COVID-19 — the first text to come out of the world body since the outbreak began.
— AFP
US coronavirus deaths pass bleak 10,000 milestone
Emerging as one of the world’s worst-hit nations, the United States surges past a grim milestone of 10,000 COVID-19 deaths.
Authorities began the week by telling frightened communities to brace for one of the worst periods yet in an outbreak that has not yet reached its peak.
Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University, which has been keeping a running tally of coronavirus numbers, says more than 368,000 US cases have been confirmed, with 10,986 deaths by late Monday.
Only Italy (16,523) and Spain (13,341) have seen more of their citizens killed by the pandemic.
— AFP
Japan to declare state of emergency over coronavirus
Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to declare a state of emergency in parts of the country, including Tokyo, over a spike in coronavirus infections.
“I have decided that a situation gravely affecting people’s life and the economy has occurred. This evening, I plan to call a government headquarters meeting and declare a state of emergency,” Abe says.
He announced the plan yesterday, citing “rapid increases of new infections, particularly in urban areas like Tokyo and Osaka.”
The declaration is expected to take effect from midnight and will empower governors of seven affected regions to ask people to stay inside and businesses to close their doors.
But it stops far short of the sort of lockdown seen in parts of Europe and the United States, with no enforcement mechanism to keep people inside or shutter business, nor penalties for those who fail to comply.
— AFP
Cabinet set to approve nationwide lockdown, seder night curfew
Ministers will meet remotely at 10 a.m. to approve barring Israeli’s from leaving their homes during the first night of Passover in latest push to tackle coronavirus outbreak.
Announced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last night, the “general lockdown” is set to start at 4 p.m. today and extend until 7 a.m. on Friday. Israelis will not be allowed to leave their cities, and residents of some Jerusalem neighborhoods will not be allowed to leave those neighborhoods.
In addition, a tighter restriction will come into force at 6 p.m. on Wednesday evening, the night of the Passover seder, under which everybody “will stay at home.” This curfew will end at 7 a.m. on Thursday.
— Raoul Wootliff
80-year old dies of coronavirus bringing Israeli death toll to 58
Petah Tikvah’s Sharon Hospital announces that an 80-year-old man has died from COVID-19 .
The hospital says he suffered from pre-existing conditions and had been on a ventilator for a number of weeks.
The death brings the Israeli death toll from the virus to 58.
comments