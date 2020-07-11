Ahead of Tel Aviv rally, protest organizer says ‘the period of naivety is over’
Ahead of Tel Aviv rally, protest organizer says ‘the period of naivety is over’

Ronen Maili calls Netanyahu’s financial aid package a ‘pretty presentation’ but says demonstrators want action: ‘We want to see the money in the bank’

By TOI staff Today, 6:12 pm
Some 5,000 Israelis from the culture and arts industry protest outside the Finance Ministry in Jerusalem on June 15, 2020 (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
Ahead of a planned demonstration this evening in Tel Aviv against the government’s policies to address the economic fallout accompanying the coronavirus pandemic, one of the protest’s organizers stresses the event is not meant to be a show of opposition to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“This isn’t a political protest, it’s a protest of the people,” Ronen Maili, head of the Israel Bars and Clubs Association, tells the Kann public broadcaster.

Commenting on the financial aid package Netanyahu unveiled during a press conference Thursday, Maili describes it as a “pretty presentation,” but says demonstrators want immediate action.

“We want to see the money in the bank. The period of naivety is over,” he says.

While generally complimentary of the aid plan, Maili calls for some changes.

“We’re businesses people. Until it’s closed, it’s not closed,” he says.

