The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they unfold.
Airstrikes fail to halt activity at alleged Iranian base in Syria, images show
Satellite images show that construction is proceeding at a military base allegedly controlled by Iran in Syria near the Iraqi border, despite repeated airstrikes on the site that have been attributed to Israel.
The photographs, released by the private Israeli intelligence company ImageSat International, show the progress being made in the construction of the site in the Boukamal region of eastern Syria over the past month.
The compound — known as the Imam Ali Base — is seen as a critical element in Tehran’s efforts to create a land corridor under its control from Iran, through Iraq and Syria, into Lebanon and out to the Mediterranean Sea.
From September 9 to 21, new access roads were created, buildings were completed and additional construction equipment was brought in to the base.
Work has also continued on two border crossings on either side of the Syria-Iraq border. An official Iraqi-controlled crossing is not yet active, but could be made operational shortly.
The second crossing, which is believed to be controlled by Iran through Shiite militias, is under “intense construction,” according to ImageSat.
This can be seen in the large amount of construction equipment visible at the site.
— Judah Ari Gross
Israel stubs out flavored tobacco, mulling total ban of e-cigarettes
The Health Ministry says it is exploring ways to impose a total ban on sales of e-cigarettes, following other countries that have sought to crack down on what has been described as a vaping epidemic.
The ministry says it is imposing an immediate ban on sales of flavored cartridges of oil used in the smoking devices.
The ministry says it is considering imposing a ban via a temporary injunction without waiting for the Knesset to pass new regulations.
“I call on the public to not wait for new rules and regulations and simply stop using things that hurt their health,” ministry chief Moshe Bar Siman Tov says.
India banned sales of e-cigarettes this month and regulators in the United States and other countries are imposing controls following a surge in deaths and illnesses blamed on vaping.
On Tuesday morning, China said it would also place new restrictions on e-cigarettes.
Makers of e-cigarettes including Juul Labs Inc. have promoted them as being safer than standard cigarettes, but the US Food and Drug Administration says no vaping product has been reviewed and found to be less harmful than traditional tobacco products.
High-level UN summit to kick off with focus on Trump, Iran
The UN General Assembly is set to kick off in the coming moments, with world leaders and top diplomats gathered at Turtle Bay in Manhattan for the annual cattle call.
Most eyes at the session will be on US President Donald Trump, who is slated to speak second after Brazil’s Michel Temer. Trump is expected to devote much of his speech at the world body to deterring Iran.
Later in the morning, Iranian president Hassan Rouhani will speak at the session.
Also speaking Tuesday morning will be French President Emmanuel Macron, who has tried to broker a meeting between them, and Jordan’s King Abdullah, who has not.
Bibi or the bloc? Party negotiators joust over who Likud represents
An hour after talks ended, Blue and White and Likud release a joint statement shining a light on a main bone of contention, who Likud’s Yariv Levin is speaking for.
“Yoram Turbowicz wanted to emphasize that for him, Minister Levin represented the prime minister and Likud, while Minister Levin emphasized that he represented all 55 members of the right-wing bloc,” the statement reads.
Likud previously signed an agreement with Shas, UTJ and Yamina to negotiate as a bloc.
According to the statement, the showdown was “matter-of-fact and held in good spirits.”
“The two agreed they would update the prime minister and the chairman of Blue and White regarding the meeting’s content, and then decide on next steps,” the statement reads.
Blue and White: We are in talks with Likud, not right-wing
Sources in Blue and White are insisting that they are holding unity talks with only Likud and not the entire right-wing ultra-Orthodox bloc.
Likud chief Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted in public statements that Likud’s negotiations are being carried out on behalf of the other signatories of a right-religious pact: Shas, UTJ and Yamina.
“We are not in talks with the right wing and Haredi parties. Netanyahu knows that we won’t be in government with Yaakov Litzman and Bezalel Smotrich. The talks are with Likud and not the bloc,” a party source is quoted telling the Ynet news website.
“The talks between the two largest parties are being held gladly,” a source from the party is quoted telling Walla news. “but it’s not possible to hold talks when you are talking about a bloc of 55 [seats].”
US-led forces in Iraq says it won’t tolerate attacks
US-led coalition forces in Baghdad say that attacks on coalition personnel and facilities “will not be tolerated,” adding that coalition forces retain the right to self-defense.
A statement Tuesday says that no coalition or US-occupied facility was struck in last night’s attack in which two rockets were fired into the heavily fortified Green Zone, landing around one kilometer from the US Embassy compound.
The coalition statement says it takes “this incident seriously as do our Iraqi security forces partners.” No side has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Similar attacks in the past have sometimes been blamed by Iraqi forces on Iranian-backed militias in Baghdad.
— AP
After meeting Gantz, Liberman claims he’s not on anyone’s side
Seeking to counter claims that he is in Blue and White’s center-left camp, Avigdor Liberman writes on Facebook for the umpteenth time that he is not beholden to any one side.
“Yisrael Beytenu is not with anyone, not Blue and White, not Likud and not the Pirates,” he writes on Facebook. He says his promise to force a unity government is “ironclad.”
On Monday, Liberman and Blue and White head honcho Benny Gantz met in Jaffa and the two released identical statements.
While Liberman has not sat down with Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu, he notes that the head of his negotiating team Oded Forer met with Likud minister Zeev Elkin and will meet with Blue and White’s Avi Nissenkorn.
“I am confident Yisrael Beytenu should be in the government, but we will not sit under any condition with ultra-Orthodox, messianists, the Joint List or the Democratic Camp,” he writes.
Egypt says 6 Muslim Brotherhood ‘terrorists’ killed in shootout
Six Muslim Brotherhood members were killed in a shootout with Egyptian police on the outskirts of Cairo, the country’s interior ministry says.
In a brief statement, the ministry says police exchanged fire with the “terrorist” group in 6 October City, on the southwestern edge of the capital, accusing it of “planning a series of terror operations.”
Since the 2013 military overthrow of elected Brotherhood president Mohamed Morsi there has been a widespread crackdown on dissent among Islamists.
— AFP
Ex-MK on the lam Bishara said behind Balad about-face
The Globes business daily reports that the man behind the Balad party’s decision to pull support for Benny Gantz as prime minister is faction founder Azmi Bishara, currently on the run from Israel.
Balad initially joined the rest of the Joint List in endorsing Gantz to President Reuven Rivlin, but hours later announced it had changed its mind.
Bishara fled Israel for Qatar after being accused of passing information to the Hezbollah terror group. According to Globes, citing unnamed “Arab political sources,” he continues to exert influence over the hard-line Palestinian nationalist party and forced it into the reversal.
The party’s MK Mtanes Shihada tells Globes he rejects the account and says Bishara does not have any link with Balad anymore.
Meeting over unity ends after 1.5 hours
The meeting between Likud and Blue and White negotiators has ended after about an hour and a half, according to Hebrew-language media reports.
No statement is released.
French police raid home of modeling agent in Epstein probe
French investigators have searched the home and offices of French modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel in their probe into late financier Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged sexual exploitation of women and girls.
The Paris prosecutor’s office says investigators carried out searches over the past week at Karin Models, an agency in the high-end 8th arrondissement of Paris, and at Brunel’s Paris home. The prosecutor’s office would not provide further details of where things stand in the French investigation.
Brunel was a frequent companion of Epstein who flew on his plane and visited him in jail in Florida, according to US legal records.
French police appealed earlier this month for victims and witnesses to come forward to aid their investigation into alleged rape of minors and other possible charges linked to the Epstein case.
— AP
Rivlin invites would-be PMs to dinner, (hand)shakes
Channel 12 news reports that President Reuven Rivlin has invited Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu to reconvene at his home for dinner Wednesday evening.
The three held a first meeting on Monday night and agreed to begin unity talks.
Political pundits are looking for any clues as to whom Rivlin will task with forming a government and whether the sides will be able to come together.
Body language expert Anat Hecht Fisher tells Army Radio that Rivlin’s handshake Monday with Netanyahu was businesslike, while he grasped Gantz with two hands. “He’s broadcasting empathy, warmth and closeness to the Blue and White head,” she says.
Likud and Blue and White representatives kick off talks amid bickering
Teams representing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party and his chief rival Benny Gantz’s Blue and White have kicked off meetings as part of negotiations for a possible unity government in a long-shot effort to solve the political paralysis that has emerged from last week’s deadlocked national elections.
Heading Likud’s team is Tourism Minister Yariv Levin, and Blue and White has former Ehud Olmert aide Yoram Turbowicz in its corner.
The meeting comes as the sides have continued to bicker, with Blue and White claiming that Netanyahu plans to sell his right-wing religious allies short, drawing accusations that Gantz is trying to break up Netanyahu’s bloc.
