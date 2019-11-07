The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.
Italian Holocaust survivor assigned police protection due to online death threats
An 89-year-old Auschwitz survivor who is a senator-for-life in Italy is assigned police protection in response to revelations that she is subject to 200 social media attacks each day.
Italian state radio says Milan’s prefect, who reports to the interior minister, has assigned a Carabinieri paramilitary police security detail to Liliana Segre because of the threats against her.
Segre unwittingly provoked one of the country’s most intense confrontations with anti-Semitism since the end of its Fascist dictatorship during World War II. She called for the creation of a parliamentary committee to combat hate, racism and anti-Semitism. Parliament approved her motion — but without votes from Italy’s right-wing parties.
Matteo Salvini’s euroskeptic League party, Silvio Berlusconi’s center-right Forza Italia and Giorgia Meloni’s far-right Brothers of Italy all abstained, in a move that defied the kind of social consensus that has marked Italian post-war politics.
Israel’s ambassador to Italy tweets his dismay about the threats. “An 89-year-old survivor under escort symbolizes the danger that the Jewish communities in Europe are facing today,” says Ambassador Dror Eydar.
— with AP
All 39 victims found dead in UK truck were Vietnamese: police
British police says all 39 bodies found inside a refrigerated truck in southeast England last month have now been identified as Vietnamese nationals.
Essex Police, the local force investigating the gruesome discovery of 31 men and eight women in the back of a truck on October 23, confirm that the victims’ families have been informed.
— AFP
IDF appoints new commander in charge of improving its online operations
The Israel Defense Forces appoints a new head of its Digital Transformation Administration, tasked with connecting all branches of the military to one operational internet.
Brig. Gen. Ziv Avtalion will take over the position from Brig. Gen. Omer Dagan, who has commanded the administration since it was formed in 2018.
Though the Digital Transformation Administration has existed for nearly two years, the appointment of its new commander today is seen by the IDF as an important milestone in the process of bringing the military online, granting all units better access to advanced technological tools.
“We were blessed with the opportunity to live in the throes of an information revolution and digital transformation, which are changing our lives dramatically. The IDF is making the most of digital systems as a central cornerstone, which will increase our lethality and help us shorten the length of a war,” the head of the IDF’s Teleprocessing Corps, Maj. Gen. Lior Carmeli, says at the ceremony for Avtalion.
The creation of the Digital Transformation Administration was part of IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi’s multi-year Momentum Plan, which is currently being rolled out.
— Judah Ari Gross
Soldiers said set to sign deal in assault of Bedouin, will be jailed for 52 days
Hebrew-media reports that the case against IDF soldiers accused of assaulting Bedouin citizens last month is leaning toward a plea deal that would see three of the eight troops admit to assault and serve 52 days behind bars.
The soldiers, who belong to the ultra-Orthodox battalion Netzah Yehuda, say the sides haven’t yet signed such a deal and that some of the soldiers are opposed to it.
Report: IAEA accuses Iran of evading attempts to probe its uranium production
The top inspector for the UN’s nuclear agency has accused Iran of evading attempts to gather information on Tehran’s uranium production at a warehouse flagged by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last year and where particles were found earlier this year, according to Bloomberg.
The report cites “two officials familiar with the briefing who asked not to be identified” as saying that Massimo Aparo told diplomats in a closed-door meeting yesterday in Austrian capital Vienna that the Islamic Republic is “evading attempts to discover the source of man-made and natural uranium particles detected at a warehouse in Tehran.”
Iran pulls out of World Deaf Futsal Championships to avoid facing Israel’s team
After the Iranian Judo federation was banned by international sports authorities from all competitions over its boycott of Israeli athletes, another Iranian sports team has pulled out of a competition to avoid facing the Israeli squad, according to Israel’s public broadcaster Kan.
Israel and Iran have been placed in the same group in the upcoming World Deaf Futsal Championships, along with Argentina and Sweden. Israel was due to play against Iran on Saturday. Futsal is similar to soccer, with five players per side on a small court.
The Iranians said they wouldn’t show up unless they were moved to a different group, the report says. When that didn’t happen, they withdrew from the competition entirely.
Supreme Court chief rebukes Prisons Service for cuffing Russian hacker’s legs
Supreme Court Chief Justice Esther Hayut reprimands representatives of the Israel Prisons Service for cuffing Russian hacker Aleksey Burkov’s legs during a court hearing on his pending extradition to the United States.
“You have a nerve, you asked for approval and didn’t get it, and you are acting against orders,” Hayut says.
During the hearing, Burkov’s lawyers file what they say is a letter of complaint sent by Russia to Israel saying Jerusalem has been ignoring a Russian extradition request for three years.
EU ‘concerned’ by Israel’s arrest of PA Jerusalem affairs minister
The European Union issues a statement saying its missions in Jerusalem and Ramallah are “concerned” about Israel’s arrest this week of the Palestinian Authority’s Jerusalem affairs minister Fadi al-Hadami for conducting political activity in East Jerusalem.
“This was his third arrest since he took office last April,” the statement says. “The EU Missions in Jerusalem and Ramallah are concerned about the recent arrests and raids on senior PA representatives in Jerusalem.
“The EU has consistently underlined that it will not recognize any changes to the pre-1967 borders, including with regard to Jerusalem, other than those agreed by the parties. The aspirations of both parties must be fulfilled and a way must be found through negotiations to resolve the status of Jerusalem as the future capital of both states.”
Pompeo calls for ‘serious steps to increase pressure’ on Iran
The United States calls for “serious steps” to be taken after Iran resumed uranium enrichment at its underground Fordo plant in a new step back from its commitments under a 2015 nuclear deal.
“Iran’s expansion of proliferation-sensitive activities raises concerns that Iran is positioning itself to have the option of a rapid nuclear breakout,” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says in a statement.
“It is now time for all nations to reject this regime’s nuclear extortion and take serious steps to increase pressure.”
Iran’s plans to increase its nuclear activity at Fordow raise concerns that Iran is positioning itself for a rapid nuclear breakout. It is now time for all nations to reject its nuclear extortion and increase pressure.
— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) November 7, 2019
— AFP
French leader Macron laments NATO’s ‘brain death’ due to US absence
French President Emmanuel Macron says a lack of US leadership is causing the “brain death” of NATO and that Europe must start acting as a strategic world power.
In an interview with The Economist magazine published today, Macron says “what we are currently experiencing is the brain death of NATO.”
He says US President Donald Trump “doesn’t share our idea of the European project” and that the US shows signs of “turning its back on us,” notably by unexpectedly pulling its troops out of northern Syria.
Macron says European members of the 29-member alliance “should reassess the reality of what NATO is in the light of the commitment of the United States.”
Macron and Trump join their counterparts in London on December 3-4 for a NATO leaders’ meeting.
— AP
Netanyahu aides appeal against approval for police to search their phones
Two spokespeople for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Likud party file an appeal to a district court against the authorization granted to police to search their personal cellphones as part of an investigation into their suspected harassment of a state witness in one of the corruption cases against the premier.
Attorneys for Ofer Golan and Johnatan Urich claim police illegally searched their phones as well as the phones of other suspects of attempting to intimidate Shlomo Filber, who provided the key testimony in the bribery case known as Case 4000.
They claim investigators told them information they had obtained illegally.
Labour ex-lawmaker says Corbyn unfit to lead, urges public to vote for Johnson
A former member of the Labour Party’s inner circle urges the public to vote for Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Britain’s December 12 election, saying that Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is “unfit” to lead the country due to anti-Semitism.
Ian Austin, one of former prime minister Gordon Brown’s closest allies, tells the BBC that the Labour Party has been poisoned by “anti-Jewish racism” under Corbyn’s leadership. Austin left the party in February over its handling of an anti-Semitism scandal.
“There’s only two people who can be prime minister on December 13 — Jeremy Corbyn or Boris Johnson,” Austin tells the BBC. “And I think Jeremy Corbyn is unfit to lead our country.”
Austin’s startling interview comes a day after deputy Labour leader Tom Watson, who has often clashed with Corbyn, announced he was stepping down. The two actions underscore the unease many Labour lawmakers have with Corbyn’s left-wing views, his leadership and his ambivalence over Britain’s ties to the European Union.
Since he took charge in 2015, Corbyn has moved Labour further to the left and away from the center ground staked out by former prime minister Tony Blair.
— AP
Iraq’s main port reopens; 4 more protesters killed in Baghdad
Iraq’s main port reopens after being blocked by protesters for five days, while in Baghdad, four protesters are shot dead while trying to remove security barriers in a major central street, security and medical officials say.
At least 24 others have been wounded as security forces fired live rounds and tear gas to disperse the protesters, security and medical officials say. They spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.
In Baghdad, security forces open fire on protesters marching in downtown’s Rashid street, where the central bank is located, as they tried to remove barriers near two bridges that lead to the west bank of the Tigris river. Demonstrators have been trying to reach the Green Zone on the other side, which houses government offices and foreign embassies.
Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets in recent weeks in the capital and across the Shiite south to demand sweeping political change. The protesters complain of widespread corruption, a lack of job opportunities and poor basic services, including regular power cuts despite Iraq’s vast oil reserves. More than 250 people have been killed since October 1.
— AP
EU voices ‘deep concern’ over Iran nuclear inspector incident
The EU says it is “deeply concerned” by an incident involving an inspector with the UN’s nuclear watchdog last week in Iran which led to her having her accreditation canceled.
In a statement delivered to a special meeting of the governing body of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), an EU representative says: “The EU is… deeply concerned by the incident concerning one IAEA inspector.”
“We understand that the incident was resolved and call upon Iran to ensure that no such incidents occur in the future,” the statement says.
Reiterating the EU’s “full confidence in the inspectorate’s professionalism and impartiality,” the statement calls “upon Iran to ensure that IAEA inspectors can perform their duties in line with its legally binding safeguards agreement.”
Iran said earlier today it has canceled the inspector’s accreditation after she triggered an alarm last week at the entrance to the Natanz uranium enrichment plant.
The alarm during a check at the entrance gate to the plant in central Iran raised concerns that she could be carrying a “suspect product” on her, the Iranian Atomic Energy Organisation said in a statement posted online.
As a result, she was denied entry and briefly detained, it added, without specifying whether or not anything had been found in her possession.
— AFP
The Times of Israel covers one of the most complicated, and contentious, parts of the world. Determined to keep readers fully informed and enable them to form and flesh out their own opinions, The Times of Israel has gradually established itself as the leading source of independent and fair-minded journalism on Israel, the region and the Jewish world.
We've achieved this by investing ever-greater resources in our journalism while keeping all of the content on our site free.
Unlike many other news sites, we have not put up a paywall. But we would like to invite readers who can afford to do so, and for whom The Times of Israel has become important, to help support our journalism by joining TheTimes of Israel Community. Join now and for as little as $6 a month you can both help ensure our ongoing investment in quality journalism, and enjoy special status and benefits as a Times of Israel Community member.
comments