Amid virus outbreak, Israel cautions against travel to East Asian destinations

The Health Ministry is urging Israelis to reconsider the “necessity” of travel to a number of East Asian countries due to a viral outbreak that began in China.

Among the countries the ministry is cautioning against travel to are Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan, as well as the semi-autonomous Chinese cities of Hong Kong and Macau.

“This in addition to the travel advisory given for China,” a ministry statement says.

As of today, 37,500 people globally have been infected by the coronavirus .

In China, there have been 811 deaths and 37,198 confirmed cases on the mainland. In addition, Hong Kong has had 29 cases, including one death. Macao has had 10 cases. Most of the deaths have been in China’s central Hubei province, where illnesses from the new type of coronavirus were first detected in December.

There have been 96 cases in Japan, 40 in Singapore, 32 in Thailand, 27 in South Korea, 16 in Taiwan and 14 in Vietnam.

