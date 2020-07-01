Amnesty: ‘Unlawful’ annexation promotes ‘law of the jungle’ and must be stopped

The Human Rights group Amnesty International calls on Israel to “immediately abandon plans to further ‘annex’ territory in the occupied West Bank which breach international laws and exacerbate decades of systematic human rights violations against Palestinians there.”

“International law is crystal clear on this matter – annexation is unlawful. Israel’s continued pursuit of this policy further illustrates its cynical disregard for international law. Such policies do not change the legal status of the territory under international law and its inhabitants as occupied nor remove Israel’s responsibilities as the occupying power – rather it points to the ‘law of the jungle’ which should not have a place in our world today,” says Saleh Higazi, deputy regional director for Amnesty Middle East and North Africa.

The group also calls on the international community “to take firm action against the ‘annexation’ proposals and illegal Israeli settlements in occupied territory.”