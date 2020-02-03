Anti-Semitism in S. Africa falls to 15 year low, Jewish leaders say

While global anti-Semitism remains a growing problem, Jew hatred in South Africa actually fell to a 15-year low in 2019, the nation’s Jewish Board of Deputies says.

The organization says the past year saw 36 recorded anti-Semitic incidents throughout the country, compared to 62 in 2018. Only one incident involved physical assault, and no Jewish property was damaged.

“We can be proud that at a time when attacks against Jews are everywhere growing both in number and severity, our country has consistently bucked the trend,” says Board chairman Shaun Zagnoev. “As a result, South Africa continues to be a country where Jews can fully identify with and practice their religion without fear.”