AP survey shows voter unhappiness with US military action in Iran

US voters are unhappy with Trump’s war with Iran.

About 6 in 10 voters in an Associated Press election day poll say the US made the “wrong decision” in taking military action against Iran. The cost of the unpopular war has risen to more than $47.1 billion, according to a recent estimate from the Pentagon.

Roughly one-third of voters say the Iran war was a “crucial” factor in their vote for Congress, which is lower than the share of those who expressed concern over the cost of living and government corruption.

Trump has asserted that higher gas and energy prices resulting from conflict will drop.