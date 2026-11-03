Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, November 4, 2026

Trump says US has no immediate plan to strike Iran, but ‘locked and loaded’ if needed

By Reuters and ToI Staff Today, 1:53 am
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US President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Five Flags Event Center, November 1, 2026, in Dubuque, Iowa. (AP/Charlie Neibergall)
US President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Five Flags Event Center, November 1, 2026, in Dubuque, Iowa. (AP/Charlie Neibergall)

The United States has no immediate plans to strike Iran, US President Donald Trump tells the Financial Times.

In an interview with the FT today, Trump suggests he is content with the state of the stand-off with Iran.

“We seem to be getting everything we want,” Trump says in the six-minute telephone interview.

The US president adds that negotiations are ongoing, noting: “We’re having discussions, and we’ll see how that all works out.”

Asked about hints by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that an attack might be incoming, Trump says: “I’m ready, we’re ready. We’re locked and loaded if we need to go, but there may be no reason for it.”

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