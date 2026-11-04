Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, November 4, 2026

Democrat Debbie Wasserman Schultz wins reelection to US House in Florida, says AP

By AP and ToI Staff Today, 2:28 am
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US Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz speaks during an event on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 14, 2024. (AP/Susan Walsh)
US Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz speaks during an event on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 14, 2024. (AP/Susan Walsh)

Democrat Debbie Wasserman Schultz wins reelection to the US House of Representatives representing Florida’s 20th Congressional District, defeating Republican Brent Andersen.

Wasserman Schultz’s switch to a new congressional district paid off as the former Democratic National Committee chair secured a 12th term in office. She is the first Jewish congresswoman elected from Florida and served in the state’s House and Senate before winning federal office.

The Associated Press declares Wasserman Schultz — a staunchly pro-Israel voice in Congress -0 the winner at 7:09 p.m. EST.

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