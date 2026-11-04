Democrat Debbie Wasserman Schultz wins reelection to US House in Florida, says AP

Democrat Debbie Wasserman Schultz wins reelection to the US House of Representatives representing Florida’s 20th Congressional District, defeating Republican Brent Andersen.

Wasserman Schultz’s switch to a new congressional district paid off as the former Democratic National Committee chair secured a 12th term in office. She is the first Jewish congresswoman elected from Florida and served in the state’s House and Senate before winning federal office.

The Associated Press declares Wasserman Schultz — a staunchly pro-Israel voice in Congress -0 the winner at 7:09 p.m. EST.