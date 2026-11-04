Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, November 4, 2026

AP: Jewish Democrat Josh Shapiro wins reelection for governor in Pennsylvania

By AP Today, 3:08 am
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Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference at the state Capitol, August 18, 2026, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. (AP/Marc Levy)
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference at the state Capitol, August 18, 2026, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. (AP/Marc Levy)

Jewish Democrat Josh Shapiro wins reelection as governor of Pennsylvania, defeating Republican Stacy Garrity.

Shapiro was seeking a second term. He previously served two terms as state attorney general, and he’s considered a potential contender for the White House in 2028.

Garrity, the state’s two-term elected treasurer, was endorsed by President Donald Trump.

The Associated Press declared Shapiro the winner at 8:01 p.m. EST.

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