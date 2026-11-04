Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, November 4, 2026
AP: Jewish Democrat Josh Shapiro wins reelection for governor in Pennsylvania
Jewish Democrat Josh Shapiro wins reelection as governor of Pennsylvania, defeating Republican Stacy Garrity.
Shapiro was seeking a second term. He previously served two terms as state attorney general, and he’s considered a potential contender for the White House in 2028.
Garrity, the state’s two-term elected treasurer, was endorsed by President Donald Trump.
The Associated Press declared Shapiro the winner at 8:01 p.m. EST.
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