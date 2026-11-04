Jewish Democrat Jared Moskowitz wins reelection to US House in Florida, says AP

Jewish Democrat Jared Moskowitz wins reelection to the US House of Representatives representing Florida’s 25th Congressional District, defeating Republican Scott Singer.

Moskowitz won a third term over Singer, a former three-term mayor of Boca Raton who campaigned as an ally of US President Donald Trump.

Moskowitz prevailed in a district whose boundaries were recently reshaped in a bid to help Republicans keep control of Congress.

Moskowitz has called himself “the most pro-Israel Jewish Democrat in Congress.”

The Associated Press declared Moskowitz the winner at 8:07 p.m. EST.

Moskowitz says in a victory statement that he will “continue confronting antisemitism and hate, whether it comes from the far right or the far left.”

“My grandmother escaped Berlin through the Kindertransport. My family’s story is a constant reminder that standing up to hate requires courage and action. I will never be silent, and I will never let party politics determine when I speak out,” he says.