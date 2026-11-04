Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, November 4, 2026

Democrats show early US election strength in stinging reckoning for Trump

By AFP Today, 4:03 am
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Voters cast their ballots inside the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library in the Manhattan borough of New York on Election Day, November 3, 2026. (AP/Heather Khalifa)
Voters cast their ballots inside the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library in the Manhattan borough of New York on Election Day, November 3, 2026. (AP/Heather Khalifa)

Democrats flip a first US Senate seat in early midterm election results that boost their push to win control of Congress in what would be a stinging rebuke of President Donald Trump.

Popular Democratic former governor Roy Cooper defeats Trump’s handpicked candidate for the Senate in North Carolina, while rising Democratic star Jon Ossoff wins reelection to the Senate in Georgia, according to media projections.

The early victories for Democrats boost the party’s hopes of taking both chambers of Congress. The elections are seen as a referendum on Trump’s tumultuous and divisive two years in power.

Trump was watching results at the White House, officials said, but his only public statements were a series of angry social media posts attacking coverage by Fox News.

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