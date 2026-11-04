New York Governor Hochul projected to win reelection by a wide margin

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is projected to win reelection over Jewish Republican Bruce Blakeman by a wide margin.

AP calls the race for Hochul soon after polls close at 9 p.m.

With 14% of votes counted, Hochul leads Blakeman by more than 50 percentage points.

There are far more Democrats than Republicans in New York State and Hochul, the incumbent, was the heavy favorite to win the race.

Hochul is a moderate and is generally supportive of Israel.

Some Jews objected to her alliance with New York City’s anti-Zionist mayor, Zohran Mamdani.

Blakeman had leaned into the Jewish vote during the campaign, linking Hochul to anti-Zionist protests, Mamdani and antisemitism, while Hochul tied Blakeman to US President Donald Trump, who is deeply unpopular in New York.

The win is Hochul’s second for governor. Four years ago, she defeated the Jewish Republican Lee Zeldin.