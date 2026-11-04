Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, November 4, 2026
Trump’s White House says mood ‘defiant’ despite Democratic gains
The mood inside the White House is “defiant” despite Democrats notching early victories in US midterm elections in a blow to US President Donald Trump, a White House official tells AFP.
“The White House mood is defiant,” the official says on condition of anonymity, saying that Trump will stop the “radical left” no matter what the results were and warning: “Buckle up.”
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here