Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, November 4, 2026

Trump’s White House says mood ‘defiant’ despite Democratic gains

By AFP Today, 5:00 am
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The mood inside the White House is “defiant” despite Democrats notching early victories in US midterm elections in a blow to US President Donald Trump, a White House official tells AFP.

“The White House mood is defiant,” the official says on condition of anonymity, saying that Trump will stop the “radical left” no matter what the results were and warning: “Buckle up.”

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