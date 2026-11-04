Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, November 4, 2026
Democrats predicted to win control of US House from Republicans in midterm vote
Democrats will wrest control of the US House of Representatives from Republicans, media projections show — a seismic shift that will spell confrontation for the second half of US President Donald Trump’s term.
CNN and NBC News make the call, with NBC projecting that Democrats will win at least 244 seats in the 435-member House.
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