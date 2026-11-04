Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, November 4, 2026
Trump says Republicans would have won in a ‘landslide’ if he was running
US President Donald Trump, faced with sweeping Democratic victories in midterm elections, says his Republican Party would have won in a “landslide” if he had been running.
“I wasn’t on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Trump writes in a post on his Truth Social platform.
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