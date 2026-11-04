Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, November 4, 2026

Trump says Republicans would have won in a ‘landslide’ if he was running

By AFP Today, 5:50 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
US President Donald Trump walks from the podium after speaking at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, in Washington, November 2, 2026. (Alex Brandon/AP)
US President Donald Trump walks from the podium after speaking at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, in Washington, November 2, 2026. (Alex Brandon/AP)

US President Donald Trump, faced with sweeping Democratic victories in midterm elections, says his Republican Party would have won in a “landslide” if he had been running.

“I wasn’t on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Trump writes in a post on his Truth Social platform.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.