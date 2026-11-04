Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, November 4, 2026

Trump tells NYTimes he’s willing to ‘work with the Democrats’ after midterms

By Reuters Today, 6:12 am
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US President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he arrives on Air Force One, November 1, 2026, at Dubuque Regional Airport in Dubuque, Iowa, en route to a campaign rally. (AP/ Jacquelyn Martin)
US President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he arrives on Air Force One, November 1, 2026, at Dubuque Regional Airport in Dubuque, Iowa, en route to a campaign rally. (AP/ Jacquelyn Martin)

US President Donald Trump says in an interview with the New York Times that he is willing to accept the results of the midterm elections in which his Republican Party is projected to lose control of the US House and possibly the Senate.

“We’ll work with the Democrats, and we’ll, you know, look forward to working with them. We’ll probably work something out,” Trump is quoted as saying by the Times.

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