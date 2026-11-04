Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, November 4, 2026
Trump tells NYTimes he’s willing to ‘work with the Democrats’ after midterms
US President Donald Trump says in an interview with the New York Times that he is willing to accept the results of the midterm elections in which his Republican Party is projected to lose control of the US House and possibly the Senate.
“We’ll work with the Democrats, and we’ll, you know, look forward to working with them. We’ll probably work something out,” Trump is quoted as saying by the Times.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here