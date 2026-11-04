Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, November 4, 2026
Democrats flip US Senate, seizing full control of Congress from Republicans
Democrats have seized control of both houses of Congress, in a rout of US President Donald Trump’s Republicans in the midterm elections, TV networks and the Associated Press project.
After earlier seizing the House of Representatives, Democrats have flipped Senate seats in at least six states, including traditional Republican strongholds Texas, Kansas and South Carolina.
The election result sets up a confrontational final two years of Trump’s time in the White House.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here