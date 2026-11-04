Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, November 4, 2026

Democrats flip US Senate, seizing full control of Congress from Republicans

By AFP Today, 6:43 am
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Voters cast their ballots at the Brooklyn Museum in New York on Election Day, November 3, 2026. (AP/Yuki Iwamura)
Voters cast their ballots at the Brooklyn Museum in New York on Election Day, November 3, 2026. (AP/Yuki Iwamura)

Democrats have seized control of both houses of Congress, in a rout of US President Donald Trump’s Republicans in the midterm elections, TV networks and the Associated Press project.

After earlier seizing the House of Representatives, Democrats have flipped Senate seats in at least six states, including traditional Republican strongholds Texas, Kansas and South Carolina.

The election result sets up a confrontational final two years of Trump’s time in the White House.

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