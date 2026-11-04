Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, November 4, 2026

Trump admits Iran war played role in Republican losses: ‘People weren’t willing to pay more for gasoline’

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US President Donald Trump stands on stage after speaking at a campaign rally at the Salina Regional Airport, in Salina Kansas, November 1, 2026. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)
US President Donald Trump stands on stage after speaking at a campaign rally at the Salina Regional Airport, in Salina Kansas, November 1, 2026. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

US President Donald Trump acknowledges that the war in Iran played a role in Republicans’ losses in the midterms, saying the public was unwilling to tolerate high gas prices.

“People agree with what I am doing on Iran but they probably weren’t willing to do the short-term consequence of paying more for gasoline. I understand that, I don’t agree with that,” he tells Fox News.

On Iran, he says “we have to do something large.”

The US president admits he wasn’t expecting the extent of the losses: “Well, I’m a little bit surprised. I thought they’d do better. We had tremendous rallies.”

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