US Rep. Mike Lawler of New York concedes to Democratic opponent

US Rep. Mike Lawler, a Republican, concedes to his Democratic opponent, Cait Conley, in New York’s 17th District, north of New York City.

Lawler and Conley, a moderate, are both generally supportive of Israel, while differing on some issues, such as West Bank settlements.

Lawler, who took office in 2023, has strong ties to Jewish communities in the Hudson Valley district, particularly Orthodox groups.

The race had been seen as competitive.

Lawler says at a campaign event that he has called Conley to concede.

Conley leads by around five points with 57% of the votes counted.