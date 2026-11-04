Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, November 4, 2026
Anti-Israel Democrat Melat Kiros elected to US House in Colorado
Democrat Melat Kiros wins election to US House in Colorado’s 1st Congressional District, AP projects.
Kiros, a harsh critic of Israel, beat a nearly 30-year Democratic incumbent in the party’s primary in June.
In her victory speech at the time, she said one of her goals is to “end the genocide in Palestine.”
In September, she attended a protest outside the United Nations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech to the body.
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