Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, November 4, 2026

Anti-Israel Democrat Melat Kiros elected to US House in Colorado

By AP and ToI Staff Today, 6:32 am
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Melat Kiros, center, and Pennsylvania state Rep. Chris Rabb, right, film a video during a primary election night party for Abdul El-Sayed, August 5, 2026, at the Majestic Theatre in Detroit, Michigan. (AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Melat Kiros, center, and Pennsylvania state Rep. Chris Rabb, right, film a video during a primary election night party for Abdul El-Sayed, August 5, 2026, at the Majestic Theatre in Detroit, Michigan. (AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Democrat Melat Kiros wins election to US House in Colorado’s 1st Congressional District, AP projects.

Kiros, a harsh critic of Israel, beat a nearly 30-year Democratic incumbent in the party’s primary in June.

In her victory speech at the time, she said one of her goals is to “end the genocide in Palestine.”

In September, she attended a protest outside the United Nations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech to the body.

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