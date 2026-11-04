Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, November 4, 2026

Iran’s IRGC says four tankers ablaze after hitting mines near Strait of Hormuz

By Reuters Today, 6:02 am
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Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says four oil tankers were destroyed after striking naval mines while trying to traverse a route described as prohibited south of the key waterway of the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement, the elite corps says the tankers are still ablaze, and adds that two other vessels had been seized.

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