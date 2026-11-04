Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, November 4, 2026
Iran’s IRGC says four tankers ablaze after hitting mines near Strait of Hormuz
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says four oil tankers were destroyed after striking naval mines while trying to traverse a route described as prohibited south of the key waterway of the Strait of Hormuz.
In a statement, the elite corps says the tankers are still ablaze, and adds that two other vessels had been seized.
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