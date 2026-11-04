Lindsay Graham’s sister defeated in South Carolina Senate race by Democrat, in stunning upset

Democrats pick up a seat in the US Senate when pediatrician Annie Andrews narrowly defeats Darline Graham, who was seeking to permanently fill her late brother Lindsey Graham’s shoes, media projections show.

Andrews stuns Darline Graham, who temporarily filled the seat after her brother’s death in July but turned out not to be as strong a candidate as her party — or US President Donald Trump — had hoped.

NBC News and CNN call the race in Andrews’s favor.

The late Graham was considered one of the Senate’s most pro-Israel voices, and was a regular visit to the Jewish state.

Andrews supports a two-state solution on Israel and has said that both Israelis and Palestinians “deserve to live in peace” and bemoaned what she called the “humanitarian crisis” in the region.

Andrews is the first Democrat to win a Senate seat in South Carolina in 28 years, after a race that neither Democrats nor Republicans considered competitive until recent weeks.