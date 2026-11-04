Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, November 4, 2026
Georgia’s Keisha Lance Bottoms elected first-ever Black woman governor in US
Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms, a former mayor of Atlanta, is elected governor of the state of Georgia, becoming the first Black woman elected to that office in the United States, media projections show.
CNN and NBC News call the race in her favor.
Bottoms defeats billionaire health care executive Rick Jackson, who ran as a Republican. Current Gov. Brian Kemp is term-limited and could not run again.
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