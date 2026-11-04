Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, November 4, 2026

Georgia’s Keisha Lance Bottoms elected first-ever Black woman governor in US

By AFP Today, 4:49 am
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Keisha Lance Bottoms, Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate, arrives to speak at a news conference on Election Day, November 3, 2026 in Smyrna, Georgia. (AP/Brynn Anderson)
Keisha Lance Bottoms, Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate, arrives to speak at a news conference on Election Day, November 3, 2026 in Smyrna, Georgia. (AP/Brynn Anderson)

Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms, a former mayor of Atlanta, is elected governor of the state of Georgia, becoming the first Black woman elected to that office in the United States, media projections show.

CNN and NBC News call the race in her favor.

Bottoms defeats billionaire health care executive Rick Jackson, who ran as a Republican. Current Gov. Brian Kemp is term-limited and could not run again.

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