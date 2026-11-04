Chris Pappas elected first openly gay male US senator in New Hampshire

Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas wins election to the US Senate and will become the first openly gay man to serve in the upper chamber of Congress.

He defeats Republican former senator John Sununu to maintain Democratic control of the New Hampshire seat, US media projects.

The 46-year-old Pappas has served in the US House of Representatives since 2018 and is co-chair of the Congressional Equality Caucus.

“No one should be discriminated against because of who they are or who they love,” he said on his website, adding: “I am committed to fighting for the dignity and equality of all Americans.”