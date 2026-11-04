Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, November 4, 2026

Progressive New York candidates Lander, Chevalier, Valdez secure House seats

By Luke Tress Today, 4:35 am
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Luke Tress is The Times of Israel's New York correspondent.

Democratic US congressional candidate Brad Lander attends a vigil marking the third anniversary of the October 7 attacks on Israel in New York, October 7, 2026. (Frank Franklin II/AP)
Democratic US congressional candidate Brad Lander attends a vigil marking the third anniversary of the October 7 attacks on Israel in New York, October 7, 2026. (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Three progressive left-wing Democrats who are harshly critical of Israel secure their seats for the US House in New York City congressional districts.

The AP calls the races for Darializa Chevalier, Brad Lander and Claire Valdez soon after polls close.

The results were not in doubt — all three were the Democratic party candidates in deep blue districts, making for easy wins in the general election after hard-fought primary campaigns earlier this year.

Soon after polls close, with more than half of votes counted, each leads their Republican opponent by around 70 percentage points or more.

Lander was briefly detained by Israeli security forces last month while picking olives with Palestinians in the West Bank. His entry visa to Israel was subsequently revoked by border authorities.

Also in New York City, the centrist Jewish Democrat Micah Lasher is projected to win in Manhattan’s 12th District.

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