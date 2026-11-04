Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, November 4, 2026

Republican Moody reelected to US Senate from Florida over anti-Israel Democrat Nixon

By AP and ToI Staff Today, 3:45 am
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US President Donald Trump listens as Republican Senator Ashley Moody speaks at a campaign rally at Alico Arena on the campus of Florida Gulf Coast University, October 23, 2026, in Fort Myers, Florida. (AP/Mark Schiefelbein)
US President Donald Trump listens as Republican Senator Ashley Moody speaks at a campaign rally at Alico Arena on the campus of Florida Gulf Coast University, October 23, 2026, in Fort Myers, Florida. (AP/Mark Schiefelbein)

Republican Ashley Moody wins reelection to the US Senate representing Florida, defeating Democrat Angie Nixon.

Moody first took the seat when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tapped her to succeed Marco Rubio when he became US secretary of state in 2025.

A former state attorney general, Moody will serve the last two years of the term Rubio won in 2022.

Nixon, a state lawmaker, is a democratic socialist who tested the strength of Democrats’ left flank in a state where the party has not won a US Senate seat since 2012.

Nixon accuses Israel of committing a genocide in Gaza and has said that she opposes sending US military aid or selling weapons to Israel.

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