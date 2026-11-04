Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, November 4, 2026

Trump rages at Fox News as US midterms voting results trickle in

By AFP Today, 4:00 am
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US President Donald Trump speaks to media before boarding Air Force One, October 27, 2026, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
US President Donald Trump speaks to media before boarding Air Force One, October 27, 2026, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

US President Donald Trump lashes out at conservative channel Fox News in a sign of early frustration as he watches the US midterm election results at the White House.

The 80-year-old posts three angry messages on his Truth Social network about Fox, blaming its recent ratings decline on not being sufficiently loyal to him.

In one post sent as the first polls closed, Trump said Fox was “way down, not because of me, but because they are AGAINST me!”

In another post Trump blasted one host as “DUMB AS A ROCK”, and in a third he slammed a Fox poll of voters opinions as “always the worst.”

“FoxNews Ratings are way down (27%!) because they’re spending too much time covering the Trump Deranged Dumocrats!” Trump added.

The midterm elections will determine whether Republicans keep control of Congress and will shape the rest of Trump’s second term.

His rageposting came shortly before he hosted an “election night viewing reception” for cabinet members and administration officials in the East Room of the White House.

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