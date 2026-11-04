Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, November 4, 2026

Jewish Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff wins reelection in Georgia, media projects

By Reuters and ToI Staff Today, 2:45 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
US Sen. Jon Ossoff, Georgia Democrat, speaks to the panel during an Atlanta Press Club general election senatorial debate, October 13, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP/Mike Stewart)
US Sen. Jon Ossoff, Georgia Democrat, speaks to the panel during an Atlanta Press Club general election senatorial debate, October 13, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP/Mike Stewart)

Jewish Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff wins reelection in Georgia, according to media projections, defeating US President Donald Trump-backed Republican US Representative Mike Collins and preserving a crucial seat in his party’s battle for Senate control.

Ossoff triumphs in one of the nation’s most competitive Senate races in a state Trump carried by 2 percentage points in 2024, underscoring Democrats’ ability to defend a key battleground.

Ossoff, widely seen as a potential 2028 presidential candidate, raised $126 million more than Collins, who was backed by $18 million in outside spending after fighting through a three-way Republican primary and runoff.

Ossoff has said his commitment to Israel’s security is “ironclad,” although he was one of the earliest Senate Democrats to vote to halt certain arms sales to Israel. Collins meanwhile has been accused of white nationalist ties, with Ossoff calling him a “notorious bigot, antisemite and extremist” in June.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.