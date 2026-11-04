Jewish Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff wins reelection in Georgia, media projects

Jewish Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff wins reelection in Georgia, according to media projections, defeating US President Donald Trump-backed Republican US Representative Mike Collins and preserving a crucial seat in his party’s battle for Senate control.

Ossoff triumphs in one of the nation’s most competitive Senate races in a state Trump carried by 2 percentage points in 2024, underscoring Democrats’ ability to defend a key battleground.

Ossoff, widely seen as a potential 2028 presidential candidate, raised $126 million more than Collins, who was backed by $18 million in outside spending after fighting through a three-way Republican primary and runoff.

Ossoff has said his commitment to Israel’s security is “ironclad,” although he was one of the earliest Senate Democrats to vote to halt certain arms sales to Israel. Collins meanwhile has been accused of white nationalist ties, with Ossoff calling him a “notorious bigot, antisemite and extremist” in June.