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Araghchi says Iran is ready for diplomacy, but ‘fully prepared to defend ourselves’

By Reuters Today, 2:30 pm
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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, arrives the opening session of the 52nd Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Baghdad, Iraq, October 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, arrives the opening session of the 52nd Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Baghdad, Iraq, October 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)

Iran is ready for diplomacy but will defend itself, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi writes in an article published in the Financial Times.

“While Iran is firmly committed to seeking a dignified peaceful resolution to the conflict, we are also fully prepared to defend ourselves,” he writes.

He says the White House has shown no willingness to reach an understanding and that there was little reason to expect progress now.

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