Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 21, 2026
Araghchi says Iran is ready for diplomacy, but ‘fully prepared to defend ourselves’
Iran is ready for diplomacy but will defend itself, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi writes in an article published in the Financial Times.
“While Iran is firmly committed to seeking a dignified peaceful resolution to the conflict, we are also fully prepared to defend ourselves,” he writes.
He says the White House has shown no willingness to reach an understanding and that there was little reason to expect progress now.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Macron to meet with Saudi ruler to show solidarity in face of Houthi attacks
- Blue and White ballot slips to be removed from polling stations after all party members withdraw from election
- PM shares plea from families of fallen soldiers for Winter to withdraw from election; bereaved mother on slate pushes back
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