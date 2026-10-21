Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 21, 2026
Police interrogating Likud minister May Golan amid financial crime, job-fixing allegations — reports
Social Equality Minister May Golan is being interrogated by police’s Lahav 433 major crimes unit, according to Hebrew media.
Golan, a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, is suspected of financial crimes including misusing ministry funds and creating fictitious positions for relatives of influential supporters.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- PM shares plea from families of fallen soldiers for Winter to withdraw from election; bereaved mother on slate pushes back
- Man charged over London assault of 3 Jewish women, including mother pushing stroller
- ‘We are ready to eradicate your evil from the region,’ writes senior Iranian official in Hebrew post
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