Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 21, 2026

Police interrogating Likud minister May Golan amid financial crime, job-fixing allegations — reports

By Noam Lehmann Today, 2:13 pm
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Social Equality Minister May Golan arrives at the Tel Aviv District Court, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial is being held, December 10, 2024. (Miriam Alster/Flash90)
Social Equality Minister May Golan arrives at the Tel Aviv District Court, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial is being held, December 10, 2024. (Miriam Alster/Flash90)

Social Equality Minister May Golan is being interrogated by police’s Lahav 433 major crimes unit, according to Hebrew media.

Golan, a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, is suspected of financial crimes including misusing ministry funds and creating fictitious positions for relatives of influential supporters.

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