Army releases video of Islamic Jihad work on cross-border Gaza tunnel

The Israeli military says it has attacked some 120 targets in the Gaza Strip after hundreds of rockets and mortar shells were fired at southern Israel throughout the day, injuring two people, including an 80-year-old woman who was seriously injured after a rocket exploded in Kiryat Gat.

The army says it is prepared to continue conducting airstrikes if the attacks from the Strip continue.

According to the IDF, it targeted bases and facilities controlled by the Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror groups throughout the Strip, including an Islamic Jihad cross-border attack tunnel.

The military says it also destroyed an underground Hamas rocket production facility.

“This facility is unique in its manufacturing capabilities and is a key capability of the group to produce rockets in the Strip,” the army says.

— Judah Ari Gross