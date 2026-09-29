Army reportedly failed to coordinate Jalud return with police, Shin Bet, leaving soldiers outmanned

Police and Shin Bet sources cited by Hebrew media accuse the IDF of failing to notify them of its plan to enable a displaced Palestinian family to return home in the Nablus-area West Bank village of Jalud overnight.

The family’s return was thwarted when over 100 settler extremists staged a riot in the village, attacking Palestinians and troops and setting fire to homes and other property.

Because of the lack of coordination, just 12 Border Police officers were on call to provide backup for soldiers escorting the family, Haaretz reports.

“The IDF failed massively in one of the most important tests and acted of its own accord with a small force,” the newspaper quotes a senior law enforcement official as saying.

Sources cited by Channel 12 say the small force that was securing the operation sheltered with the Palestinian family on the second floor of the home they were attempting to return to. Troops fired rubber bullets at the rioting settlers to keep them at bay until reinforcements began to arrive from the police and Shin Bet, the report says.