As sanctions lodged, Pompeo says Iran ‘knows how to reach us’ for talks

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says US sanctions against Iran will continue until Tehran negotiates a deal to curb its “destabilizing behaviors.”

“The supreme leader’s office has enriched itself at the expense of the Iranian people,” he says of new US penalties against Iran’s supreme leader. “It sits atop a vast network of tyranny and corruption that deprives the Iranian people of the freedom and opportunity they deserve. Today’s action denies Iran’s leadership the financial resources to spread terror and oppress the Iranian people.”

“The only path forward is for Iran to negotiate a comprehensive deal that addresses the full range of its destabilizing behaviors. Until it does, our campaign of diplomatic isolation and maximum economic pressure will continue. When the Iranian regime decides to forgo violence and meet our diplomacy with diplomacy, it knows how to reach us,” adds the top US diplomat.