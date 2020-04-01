Asian virus resurgence portends poorly for recovery hopes

The New York Times looks at the resurgence of virus cases in Asia and notes that the phenomenon is bad news for anyone hoping for a quick return to normal for the world.

According to the report, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore and other countries in East Asia have snapped back restrictions and tightened borders amid fears of a new wave of cases, as travelers from the West bring the virus with them.

“The moves portend a worrisome sign for the United States, Europe and the rest of the world still battling a surging outbreak: Any country’s success with containment could be tenuous, and the world could remain on a kind of indefinite lockdown,” the paper notes.

The story says that with uneven domestic solutions across the world, flight restrictions may remain in place to some degree for the foreseeable future.