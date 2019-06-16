At ‘Trump Heights’ unveiling, Friedman calls US president an ‘Israeli hero’

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman praises President Donald Trump

“We all checked the history book…it almost never happens anywhere in the world that an entire community is dedicated in the name of a sitting president,” he says at a naming ceremony for the new community in the Golan Heights to be called Ramat Trump.

“President Trump will be honored to be in that small cadre of Israeli heroes,” he says.

“My only regrets is that neither the president nor I are in the real estate business any more because if we were, I’m sure it this would be high on our list for places that we would think about developing.”

Friedman calls the Golan Heights, a mountainous plateau Israel captured from Syria in the 1967 war, “incredibly important territory for Israel.”