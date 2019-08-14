The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they happen.
Attorney general to indict Minister Haim Katz on breach of trust charges
Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit plans to indict Welfare Minister Haim Katz, of Likud, on breach of trust charges for allegedly advancing decisions benefiting a financial consultant to major Israeli firms.
The indictment won’t include the most serious charge for which Katz was investigated: allegedly receiving bribes in his dealings with friend and businessman Mordechai Ben Ari while Katz served as chairman of the Knesset Labor and Welfare Committee from 2005 to 2006 and again from 2009 to 2013.
The indictment centers on allegations that Katz advanced Amendment 44 to the Securities Law at Ben Ari’s request, which stipulates that companies must repay bond debt to small bond holders before it repays controlling owners. Ben Ari’s business represents groups of bond holders in multiple companies.
Katz has denied wrongdoing, defended his work on Amendment 44 as key to protecting small investors. In a statement today, his attorneys say that once no quid pro quo could be established — that is, no bribery was found in connection with his legislative work — it is a “fundamental error” in legal judgment to use the “generic crime of ‘breach of trust'” to indict a lawmaker for their legislation.
Once the indictment is filed in the coming weeks, Katz will have to resign from his ministerial post.
Notre Dame cathedral ‘still at risk of collapse’ after fire
PARIS, France — Notre Dame cathedral in Paris is still at risk of collapse after being gutted by a fire in April, with more stonework falling during the recent heatwave in the French capital, the government says.
France’s culture ministry insists the urgent need to make the cathedral safe had dictated the pace of the works, following criticism that it had ignored the risks of lead poisoning. Work to secure the cathedral was suspended on July 25 to allow for decontamination of the lead that had spread during the fire. The work should resume next week. Hundreds of tons of lead in the roof and steeple melted during the April 15 blaze that nearly destroyed the gothic masterpiece, with winds spreading the particles well beyond the church’s grounds.
The culture ministry says that in the aftermath of the fire all work on the cathedral had been aimed at avoiding its collapse, and had not yet involved any kind of restoration.
“There were recently new falls of stones from the nave vaults due to the heatwave,” it says. “It is only the urgency linked to the persistent risk of a collapse that justifies the rhythm of work undertaken” since the fire.
President Emmanuel Macron has set an ambitious target of five years for the restoration to be finished. But the ministry said restoration work would not even begin until next year.
— AFP
Cash-strapped Kiryat Gat to fire 320 city employees as part of recovery plan
The southern town of Kiryat Gat is firing 320 employees as part of a financial recovery plan.
The municipality has the highest annual deficit of any local government, slated to reach NIS 135 million ($39 million) in 2019.
Mayor Aviram Dahari has pushed for a recovery plan based on letting go a large number of municipal employees, but the employees’ labor union has resisted the move.
In announcing the firings, the city says they will take place on a last-in-first-out basis, with the newest employees being the first to be let go. It also says it is in talks with the Histadrut labor federation over the move.
Regime forces advance towards key town in northwest Syria
Regime fighters push further into a jihadist-run bastion in northwest Syria, inching towards a key town after months of deadly bombardment, a monitor says.
Eight years into Syria’s civil war, the jihadist-run region of Idlib is the last major stronghold of opposition to President Bashar Assad’s regime. Airstrikes and rocket fire by the regime and its ally Russia have pounded Idlib for more than three months, killing hundreds and displacing tens of thousands. In the south of the stronghold, almost all residents of Khan Sheikhun — which lies on a key highway coveted by the regime — have left the town.
The road in question runs through Idlib, connecting government-held Damascus with the northern city of Aleppo, which was retaken by loyalists from rebels in December 2016.
After a week of ground advances, Assad’s fighters are just a few kilometers away from the town on Wednesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says.
“Regime forces are now four kilometers (2.5 miles) from Khan Sheikhun to the west, with nothing between them and it but fields,” Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman says. To the east, pro-Assad fighters are battling to control a hill just six kilometers (less than four miles) from the town, he adds. Clashes on Wednesday kill 14 regime forces, as well as 20 jihadists and seven allied rebels, he says.
— AFP
Ahead of Tu B’Av, Israel releases data showing Israelis are marrying older
The Central Bureau of Statistics dishes all the data on Israeli romance ahead of the Tu B’Av holiday, which begins Thursday evening.
The figures are for 2017, the last year for which comprehensive data exists.
Among the 50,029 Israeli couples who married that year in official Israeli religious bodies, the bride’s average age was 25, and the groom’s 27.4. Brides are 3.5 years older and grooms 2.5 years older than they were in 1970, the bureau says.
Jewish weddings made up 71.6 percent (or 35,810) of those weddings, Muslim weddings 24.6% (12,324), Druze weddings 2% (1,002), and Christian weddings 1.7% (855).
In 87% of the weddings in 2017, both partners were marrying for the first time. Among 5.3%, both were divorcees.
With Israelis marrying later, more and more men and women are staying single through the end of their twenties. The percentage of single men ages 25-29 has risen from 28% in 1970 to 62% in 2017; among women it rose from 13% to 46%.
Figures are also rising for bachelorhood in the late forties, with unmarried men aged 45-49 rising from 3% in 1970 to 12% in 2017, and of women from 2% to 10%.
Israelis don’t just marry in Israel, of course. At least 15% of the weddings registered with the Interior Ministry in 2017 were not conducted in Israel and don’t count in the figures above, the CBS says. In all, 8,849 couple reported marrying overseas, most in a bid to sidestep the official state rabbinate. Of those, 1,935 of those weddings (or 22%) were between two Jews, mostly from families that immigrated to Israel from the former Soviet Union.
When they marry abroad, Israelis prefer Cyprus, which is one hour away by plane, where 38% of overseas weddings took place. The US comes second with 26%, followed by the Czech Republic with 14%.
Otzma Yehudit head to sue left-wing lawmaker for purported Hitler comparison
Itamar Ben Gvir, head of the extremist Otzma Yehudit party, says he plans to sue left-wing lawmaker Stav Shaffir for, in his words, comparing him to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.
Shaffir and Ben Gvir are already in the middle of a libel suit filed by Ben Gvir over her comments in the last election campaign earlier this year comparing Otzma Yehudit to the Nazis.
In an interview this morning on Army Radio, Shaffir criticized the station for including Ben Gvir among the politicians it interviews. The talk show host, Rino Tzror, lashed Shaffir for the comment, saying his job was to encourage free speech from all sides, not to stifle it.
When a reporter, Ynet’s Ran Boker, posts about the exchange on Twitter this morning, Shaffir replies in a tweet: “Dear Ran, not to compare, God forbid — but would you let Hitler come on your broadcast? Free speech, yes — incitement to racism, no. Free speech yes, damaging our democracy — no. No fear.”
Though she prefaced her question with “not to compare,” Ben Gvir decides to take umbrage anyway — it’s campaign season, after all — and says he will file a second slander suit against Shaffir demanding NIS 500,000 ($143,000) in damages.
He accuses Shaffir of “incitement and cheapening the Holocaust out of atrocious ignorance.”
Democratic Camp says in response: “The days of being afraid are over. We’re not afraid to fight the inciting, backward, racist Kahanists.”
Czechs to become third country to celebrate independence day in Jerusalem
After Russia and the US, the Czech Republic is slated to become the third country to celebrate its annual National Day celebration in Jerusalem, the country’s Tel Aviv embassy announces.
The September 24 event will take place at the “Czech House” in the capital’s Cinematheque, which was opened in November 2018 and billed by Israeli officials as the first step of Prague’s declared intention to open an embassy in the city.
The Czech Republic recognizes West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, but has said it won’t move the embassy there until a comprehensive peace deal with the Palestinians has been signed.
— Raphael Ahren
Debate over disqualifying extremist candidates devolves into shouting match
A debate over calls to disqualify extremist right-wing political candidates from running in the September 17 election devolves into a shouting match in the Central Elections Committee, with the committee’s chairman ordering that one left-wing lawmaker’s microphone be cut off after she refused to yield the floor.
The Democratic Camp, Blue and White, Labor-Gesher, MK Issawi Frej, and the Reform movement all petitioned the committee to disqualify all or part of the racist Otzma Yehudit party, which is composed of followers of the extremist rabbi Meir Kahane.
During the debate, Democratic Camp lawmaker Stav Shaffir calls the far-right party “anti-Zionist,” causing Otzma Yehudit’s Baruch Marzel to shout, “She won’t call me anti-Zionist!”
She retorts, “Sue me,” a reference to Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben Gvir’s penchant for threatening to sue critics, including a recent slander lawsuit he filed against Shaffir.
Shaffir warns that Otzma Yehudit’s “terrible racism” would destroy Israel’s “delicate social fabric,” and accuses the party of “frightening and threatening as it crawls its way into the Knesset.”
Committee chairman and Supreme Court justice Hanan Melcer orders Shaffir’s microphone cut off after she ignored several attempts to get her to finish her comments.
