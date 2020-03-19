Australia, New Zealand move to seal borders to curb virus
Health Ministry official: We won’t need a total lockdown if people follow rules

Deputy director general says public has already started to adopt directives aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus

By Judah Ari Gross Today, 8:16 am 0 Edit

Judah Ari Gross is The Times of Israel's military correspondent.

Workers wearing protective equipment against the coronavirus disinfect a public playground in the central coastal city of Bat Yam on March 18, 2020. (Flash90)
Workers wearing protective equipment against the coronavirus disinfect a public playground in the central coastal city of Bat Yam on March 18, 2020. (Flash90)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.

8:35 am

Virus keeps 500 million people home around the world

Some 500 million people are being subjected to lockdown measures around the world because of the coronavirus outbreak that started in China and has quickly ballooned globally, according to an AFP count.

From China to the Czech Republic to Venezuela, governments have told their citizens to stay indoors to try and slow the spread of the pandemic.

The central Chinese province of Hubei and its capital Wuhan where the COVID-19 virus broke out late last year, have been cut off from the world since late January.

At least seven other countries have followed the Chinese province in enforcing some degree of confinement: Italy since March 10, Spain from March 14, Lebanon on March 15, the Czech Republic on March 16, France, Venezuela on March 17 and Belgium on March 18.

That means 230 million people in these seven countries are obliged to stay at home.

At least five countries — Israel, Austria, Britain, Germany and Iran — have urged people to limit as much as possible their movements and contacts, without going as far as enforcing confinement.

These five countries are home to around 250 million people. These appeals from the authorities have however had limited effect.

At least six countries or territories have imposed curfews banning movements in the evening and overnight: Tunisia, Bolivia, Serbia, the US states of New Jersey and Puerto Rico, and the Philippines’ capital Manila.

These territories hold more than 50 million inhabitants.

— AFP

8:25 am

Australia, New Zealand move to seal borders to curb virus

Australia and New Zealand are moving to seal off their borders today, announcing unprecedented bans on entry for non-residents in the hope of stemming the rise of COVID-19 infections.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the ban on anyone who is not a citizen or permanent resident coming to Australia “will be in place from 9:00 p.m. tomorrow evening.”

A similar measure was announced by his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern, who acknowledges: “I recognize how extraordinary this is. In no time in New Zealand’s history has a power like this been used.”

Australia and New Zealand have announced a slew of restrictions to tackle the pandemic, but have so far stopped short of closing schools or instituting wider-ranging lockdowns.

Policymakers hope the bans will slow the rate of infection enough to avoid more draconian measures that would cripple the two economies and transform life for months to come.

Australia currently has 642 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with the total doubling roughly every three days. New Zealand has 28 cases.

— AFP

8:23 am

Ministry: Tallying coronavirus cases taking longer due to additional tests

The Health Ministry says the process of counting the number of fresh coronavirus diagnoses is taking longer than normal due to the larger number of tests it has started to perform.

Ordinarily, the ministry publishes such statistics at 8 a.m. each day, followed by an updated sum later in the evening.

“As the number of places where checks are being done has gone up (20 active laboratories) and the very high number of daily checks (upwards of 2,200 tests yesterday and growing), the collection and tabulation of the statistics — the total number of confirmed carriers — is taking more time,” the ministry’s spokesman Eyal Basson says.

“We will publish the updated and confirmed number of patients as we have done throughout this crisis,” he says in a statement.

8:16 am

Health Ministry official: We won’t need a total lockdown if people follow rules

A Health Ministry official says Israel will not require a full lockdown of the country to contain the spread of the coronavirus if the public abides by existing regulations.

“We would have wanted a full shutdown, but if the public listens to instructions, there will be less of a need for one,” the deputy director-general of the ministry tells Army Radio.

“Yesterday, we saw a change in the public,” he adds, indicating that people had indeed begun following the ministry’s orders limiting gatherings and direct contact.

