Australian envoy says granting of bail to accused pedophile Leifer ‘concerning’
Australia’s ambassador to Israel says a district court’s decision to grant bail yesterday to Malka Leifer, who is wanted by Canberra for alleged serial pedophilia, is “concerning.”
The comments from Chris Cannan come shortly before the Supreme Court will hear an appeal against the decision to release Leifer to house arrest as a psychiatric panel decides whether she is feigning mental illness to avoid extradition.
Australia maintains its consistent position that Malka Leifer should be extradited to face allegations of child sex abuse in Australian courts. Yesterday’s decision to grant bail is concerning. We will continue to put our concerns directly to the Government of Israel.
Gantz says he doesn’t want to see Netanyahu behind bars
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz reiterates his centrist party’s commitment to forming a unity government after last month’s elections left neither bloc with a clear path to a majority.
“The best thing for Israel is a unity government on the basis of fundamentals,” Gantz tells Blue and White lawmakers before the swearing-in of the new Knesset.
His comments jived with those of Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman, who is pushing for a unity government that includes his party, Netanyahu’s Likud and Blue and White.
After meeting earlier today with Netanyahu, Liberman said the focus should be finding “common ground” between the parties and not on doling out ministerial portfolios or a rotation agreement for prime minister.
Gantz also addresses Netanyahu’s pending indictment on corruption charges.
“I don’t want to see you convicted of criminal offenses,” Gantz says. “Don’t entrench yourself in your position. We’ll take it from here.”
Liberman on Lapid giving up rotation deal: ‘An important and noble step’
Yisrael Beytenu party leader Avigdor Liberman praises Blue and White MK Yair Lapid for forgoing his agreement with Benny Gantz to rotate as prime minister if the centrist party leads the next government.
“This is an important and noble step,” Liberman is quoted saying by Hebrew media.
Liberman, whose party holds the balance of power in the Knesset, has pushed for a unity government consisting of Yisrael Beytenu, Likud and Blue and White.
Lapid confirms he’s giving up on PM rotation deal with Gantz
Blue and White No. 2 Yair Lapid confirms he’s giving up on his deal with party leader Benny Gantz on rotating the prime ministership, in order to ease the path to a possible unity government.
Speaking at the Blue and White faction meeting in the Knesset, Lapid says: “For the sake of a unity government I’m forgoing the rotation. It’s far more important to me that there’s unity in the country. That there won’t be another election. That this country begins a healing process.”
Adds Lapid: “The citizens of Israel deserve better, they deserve better than what’s happening in this building. They deserve a stable unity government with a prime minister who isn’t under indictment. They deserve a government that will focus on health, education and security instead of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.”
He accuses Netanyahu of “trying everything to drag us to elections. One man with three indictments stands between us and a national unity government… This country needs a national unity government led by Blue and White, with Likud, with Liberman, with Labor…
“In that government there will be a rotation. Benny Gantz will be prime minister for the first two years. There’s no other option… If in two years Netanyahu will complete the legal process and be cleared of all charges then there’s no problem, he can come back. I hope for him that’s what happens… There won’t be a rotation with three people. That’s not serious. Running a country is a serious matter.”
Arab Israelis go on strike to protest deadly crime wave
Arab citizens of Israel are observing a general strike and holding protests over a wave of deadly violence within the minority community.
Local and national Arab leaders called for today’s strike and newly elected Arab members of Knesset planned to skip the swearing-in this afternoon out of solidarity.
Police say there have been more than 70 killings this year, nearly as many as in all of 2018. Earlier this week, two brothers were killed and a third was wounded in a brawl involving guns and knives in the town of Majd al-Krum.
Arab leaders say Israeli authorities haven’t done enough to stem the violence. The police say they have confiscated 4,000 weapons and arrested some 2,800 people this year alone, and that community leaders need to do more.
Lapid said set to announce he’ll forgo rotation deal with Gantz
Blue and White No. 2 Yair Lapid will announce he is forgoing his rotation agreement with Benny Gantz to switch off as prime minister if the centrist party forms the next government, Hebrew media reports.
After meeting Netanyahu, Liberman dines with Lapid at Knesset cafeteria
Yisrael Beytenu party leader Avigdor Liberman dines with Blue and White No. 2 Yair Lapid in the Knesset cafeteria.
The meeting comes after Liberman met with Prime Minister Netanyahu, whose Likud party has charged Lapid is the main obstacle to Blue and White joining a government.
Blue and White has ruled out sitting in government with Netanyahu due to the graft charges he faces. It is also opposed to joining a coalition that includes Likud’s national-religious and ultra-Orthodox allies.
Likud’s Israel Katz vows to back Netanyahu if leadership primary held
Foreign Minister Israel Katz says he’ll back Prime Minister Netanyahu if the Likud party calls leadership primaries.
Katz, currently No. 3 in Likud, has expressed an interest in heading Likud after Netanyahu leaves the party.
Sa’ar ally says she’ll back him for Likud leader if primaries called
Likud MK Michal Shir tells Channel 12 news that “if there are indeed primaries” for the party’s leadership she’ll back her former boss Gideon Sa’ar.
Shir stresses, however, that Likud hasn’t yet decided it is holding leadership primaries.
She was responding to Likud’s announcement that its leader, Prime Minister Netanyahu, is considering calling snap primaries for leadership of the party to dispel any notion its members will throw aside their longtime leader as he struggles to form a government and faces an upcoming indictment on graft charges.
Netanyahu has previously accused Sa’ar, a popular former minister, of plotting to oust him as Likud chief. Sa’ar has rejected the accusation.
Satellite images show activity around Iranian-flagged tanker off Syria
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Satellite images released today show that a once-detained Iranian-flagged oil tanker sitting off the coast of Syria has been approached by a smaller Iranian tanker, an indication the ship could be preparing to transfer its cargo.
Images released by Maxar Technologies show the Jasmine alongside the Adrian Darya 1 yesterday, with mooring lines between them and a crane deployed on the larger vessel.
The Adrian Darya 1, formerly named the Grace 1, was detained off the British overseas territory of Gibraltar in July while carrying $130 million in crude oil, on suspicion of breaking European Union sanctions by taking the oil to Syria. Gibraltar later released the tanker, after it said Iran promised the ship wouldn’t go to Syria.
The ship later sailed toward the Syrian coast, angering Britain.
The oil shipment website TankerTrackers.com said on Twitter on Tuesday that the Adrian Darya 1 was “postured in an STS (Ship-to-Ship) formation with a smaller Iranian-flagged Handymax (350K barrel capacity) tanker,” the Jasmine. It noted this was “not a confirmation of any oil transfer just yet. We’ll compare imagery later.” The image it posted showed the two vessels off the coast of Syria.
However, the website yesterday it was ending its public coverage of the Iranian tanker’s movements due to a tweet by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who used the image of the two tankers in a tweet of his own.
Pompeo tweeted that despite Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad “Zarif’s promise to the UK that the #AdrianDarya1 would not deliver oil to Syria, it is now transferring oil off the Syrian coast. Will the world hold Iran accountable if this oil is delivered to Syria?”
There is no official reaction from Iranian authorities.
After Likud says Netanyahu weighing leadership primary, rival Sa’ar says let’s go
After Likud says Prime Minister Netanyahu is considering calling primaries for party leader, his internal rival Gideon Sa’ar issues an apparent response.
“I’m ready,” Sa’ar writes in a terse tweet.
Likud says Netanyahu considering calling leadership primary
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering calling a snap primary for leadership of the Likud party.
“The purpose of the move is shattering the illusion of a ‘rebellion in Likud’ that other parties are wishing for, something which is holding them up from joining a unity government,” Likud says in a statement.
The statement comes as Netanyahu is struggling to form a government after last month’s elections, with the rival Blue and White party ruling out sitting in government with him due to pending corruption charges and rebuffing his calls to join him in a coalition of right-wing and religious parties.
It also comes ahead of the swearing-in of the new Knesset this afternoon and as Netanyahu’s lawyers attend a second day of pre-indictment hearings in a series of cases the premier faces charges in.
