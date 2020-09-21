Authorities at airport stop attempt to smuggle 11 Pomeranians into Israel

Officials in the Agriculture Ministry report they stopped an attempt yesterday to smuggle 11 Pomeranian puppies into Israel through Ben Gurion Airport.

The puppies were found squeezed into two bags of arrivals from Belarus. They were taken to a vet for checkups and will be returned to their point of origin.

The passenger who attempted to smuggle the bags was taken in for questioning.

A similar attempt to smuggle Pomeranians into the country was thwarted in January.