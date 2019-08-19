The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they happen.
UK lawyer to join British woman’s legal team in Cyprus rape case
PARALIMNI, Cyprus — Court proceedings against a 19-year-old British woman who faces a public nuisance charge for falsely accusing 12 Israelis of rape have been adjourned until August 27 in order to give her new legal team time to prepare their defense.
A defense lawyer tells Paralimni court judge today that the defense team is waiting for a reply from Cyprus’ attorney general to a written request seeking authorization for UK lawyer Lewis Power Q.C. to also represent the British woman along with Cypriot lawyer Nicoletta Charalambidou.
The British woman’s former lawyer resigned because of a “serious disagreement” with his client. His resignation followed UK media reports that the woman claimed she was forced by Cypriot investigators to retract her original rape report. Cypriot police denied the allegation.
— AP
Basketball coach David Blatt announces he has multiple sclerosis
Israeli basketball coach David Blatt announces he has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.
Blatt, who currently coaches Greek squad Olympiacos, says he learned he had the disease a few months ago.
“When I got over the initial shock and pain of understanding how this would and could change my life from today going forward, I decided I wasn’t giving in to anything. I was only going to adapt and adjust and find ways to continue my life as normally as possible,” he says in a statement on the Olympiacos website.
Blatt vows to continue coaching and says the disease will not affect his ability to do so.
“I am fortunate. I have great doctors trainers physical therapists and management that accept my disabilities and help me overcome. How could I possibly complain? I absolutely cannot and will not. It’s wasted effort and while I ask my players and staff to be the best version of themselves, I must ask and even demand from myself to do the same,” he says.
Blatt, an American citizen, left the United States after playing college basketball at Princeton to play professionally in Israel.
After retiring, he went on to coaching, leading local powerhouse Maccabi Tel Aviv to a EuroLeague championship victory in 2014.
Following the EuroLeague title, he was hired to be the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers, whom he led to the NBA finals in 2015 before losing to the Golden State Warriors.
He was fired the next season and coached in Turkey for two years before joining Olympiacos, one of the top squads in Greece.
Omar, Tlaib to give press conference on entry ban to Israel
ST. PAUL, Minnesota — Democratic US representatives Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan plan to host a news conference this afternoon on travel restrictions to Israel and the West Bank, after they were denied entry into Israel last week.
After US President Donald Trump warned such a visit would be a sign of “great weakness” on Israel’s part, the country denied entry to the two Muslim representatives over their support for the Palestinian-led boycott movement. Tlaib and Omar, who had planned to visit Jerusalem and the Israeli-controlled West Bank on a tour organized by a Palestinian group, are outspoken critics of Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians and support the Palestinian-led international movement boycotting Israel.
Before Israel’s decision, Trump tweeted it would be a “show of weakness” to allow the two representatives in. Israel controls entry and exit to the West Bank, which it captured in the 1967 Six Day War along with East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip — territories the Palestinians want for a future state.
— AP
4 soldiers suspended for not attempting to stop Gazan terrorist
Four soldiers have been suspended from their positions after an investigation found that they did not attempt to stop an armed Palestinian terrorist who entered Israel from the Gaza Strip and shot three servicemen, injuring them, earlier this month.
During the August 1 cross-border attack, three soldiers from the IDF’s Golani Brigade who were called to the scene “did not enter the combat zone,” the army says.
“Following an investigation, Golani Brigade commander Col. Shai Klapper decided to suspend the squad leader and two soldiers from combat and from command for not acting as expected during an operational event,” the IDF says.
In addition, a driver from the Southern Gaza Brigade was suspended from his position, the military says.
The Palestinian gunman shot and injured an officer and two soldiers before he was shot and killed by Israeli soldiers.
— Judah Ari Gross
Jordanian parliament calls for expulsion of Israeli envoy, review of peace treaty
The Jordanian house of representatives recommends to the government to expel the Israeli ambassador to Jordan and review the peace treaty between the countries, Sky News Arabic reports.
The report comes a day after the Jordanian foreign ministry summoned Israeli Ambassador Amir Weissbrod for a dressing down over alleged Israeli violations at the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City.
Jordanian citizen arrested for planning stabbing attack on IDF soldier
Police announce the arrest of a Jordanian citizen who they say planned to carry out a stabbing attack on an Israeli soldier.
The suspect, a 21-year-old resident of the northern West Bank city of Tulkarem, will be indicted today at the Haifa District Court.
Police say on the night of July 22 at a bus stop in Hadera, the suspect pulled out a knife and tried to stab officers when they asked him to show ID.
The suspect, who fled the scene on foot, was shot by police in the leg following a brief chase and after threatening to stab an officer when ordered to throw aside the knife, a police statement says.
He sustained light to moderate injuries from the gunshot wound and was hospitalized.
During questioning, police say the suspect confessed to planning to stab any soldier who showed up at the bus stop.
כתב אישום הוגש נגד אזרח ירדן בן 21 השוהה בארץ באופן לא חוקי בגין הכנה למעשה טרור שהוא רצח בנסיבות מחמירות, חבלה בכוונה מחמירה, ועבירות נוספות. החשוד נעצר כשניסה לדקור שוטר בחדרה ביולי, ובחקירה הודה שהתכוון לדקור חייל @10elilevi • לפרטים נוספים על המקרה >> https://t.co/Lg5qzRJcg9 pic.twitter.com/DYnBRUhomS
— חדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) August 19, 2019
Gaza fire balloon sparks blaze in south
A fire in the Sdot Negev Regional Council was started by an incendiary balloon flown from the Gaza Strip, the Fire and Rescue Services say.
A spokesman for the fire services says firefighters extinguished the blaze, which he describes as a small brush fire.
שריפה פרצה באזור המועצה האזורית שדות נגב בעוטף עזה – כוחות הכיבוי השתלטו על האש. הגורם ללהבות – בלון תבערה
(צילום: ביטחון שדה בטלגרם)@Itsik_zuarets pic.twitter.com/7NRqMi3EJx
— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) August 19, 2019
Trial begins for ex-Sudanese dictator Bashir
KHARTOUM, Sudan — Deposed Sudanese military leader Omar al-Bashir, who ruled the country for 30 years, arrives in court today in Khartoum for the start of his trial on corruption charges.
The trial comes as a sovereign council is being formed, following Saturday’s signing of a transitional constitution by protest leaders and the generals who took over after Bashir’s ouster was hailed at home and abroad as a major landmark.
The 75-year-old, whose Islamist military regime ruled Sudan for 30 years, was forced from power on April 11, after months of nationwide protests.
The jailed Bashir first appeared before a prosecutor on June 16 and was informed he faced charges of “possessing foreign currency, corruption and receiving gifts illegally.”
An AFP reporter outside the Judicial and Legal Science Institute where the trial is taking place says Bashir arrived in a huge military convoy.
In April, Sudan’s transitional army ruler General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said more than $113 million worth of cash in three currencies had been seized from Bashir’s residence.
In May, the prosecutor general also said Bashir had been charged over killings during the anti-regime protests which eventually led to his ouster.
London-based rights watchdog Amnesty International has warned however that the corruption trial should not distract from the heavier indictments that have been filed against him by The Hague-based International Criminal Court. which include charges of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide his role in the war in Darfur, where a rebellion erupted in 2003.
— AFP
Ukrainian president thanks Netanyahu for backing country’s territorial integrity
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanks Prime Minister Netanyahu for supporting Ukraine’s territorial integrity after Russia’s annexation of the Crimea in 2014.
“We as a country have something to learn from Israel, especially from security and defense, and we will of course be doing that,” Zelensky says as the two meet in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.
— Raphael Ahren
“I am pleased to meet personally and to welcome @IsraeliPM in #Ukraine. Grateful to our partners for the continued support of the territorial integrity of Ukraine and fir the strong position towards the conflict in the Donbas of Ukraine and the annexation of Crimea,” @ZelenskyyUa
— Iuliia Mendel (@IuliiaMendel) August 19, 2019
comments