Bedouin man arrested on suspicion of wanting to join Islamic State in Syria

The national-religious Yamina electoral alliance is split on signing a document pledging to only back Likud party leader Benjamin Netanyahu as its candidate for prime minister, the Kan public broadcaster reports.

Jewish Home and National Union, two of the three factions that make up Yamina, are prepared to sign, but New Right is reportedly opposed.

“Enough already with this nonsense of signing documents,” New Right is quoted saying by the broadcaster.

After coming short of a majority in the September 17 elections, Netanyahu and his right-wing religious allies inked an agreement to only enter a government together that he heads.

Netanyahu is now pushing for Yamina and the ultra-Orthodox Shas and United Torah Judaism parties to sign another document stating they will only recommend him as their candidate for prime minister, including during the so-called 21 days when a majority of Knesset members can choose one of their number to form a government if the two lawmakers first tasked by the president with doing so fail.

Reports last week said Shas and UTJ were open to signing but Yamina was wavering.