Blue and White, Labor sign coalition deal; Peretz to be economy minister

Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz and Labor chief Amir Peretz have signed a coalition deal, according to Hebrew-language media.

The agreement will see Peretz serve as economy and industry minister in the new unity government, while fellow Labor MK Itzik Shmuli will be welfare minister.

Peretz will be a member of the decision-making security cabinet, and Shmuli will be a member of the ministerial committee for legislation.

A third Labor member, Merav Michaeli, has refused to join the coalition.