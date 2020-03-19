Blue and White MK calls on Gantz to cease unity government talks until Likud allows Knesset to resume

Senior Blue and White lawmaker Ofer Shelah calls on his party’s chairman Benny Gantz to cease all negotiations toward a unity government with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party until the latter allows for Knesset activity to resume.

“Against the backdrop the national crisis, Benjamin Netanyahu wants to cancel the election results, paralyze the Knesset and destroy the foundations of the state,” Shelah says in a statement.

“Blue and White must not negotiate with Likud until the Knesset’s activity has been fully restored.

“It is forbidden to discuss anything with Bibi and his representatives until Israel returns to function as a full democracy,” he adds.