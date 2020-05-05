Blue and White said to agree to push government swearing-in to next week

The Blue and White party has agreed to push off the swearing-in ceremony for the new government, a unity coalition with Likud, until next week, Ynet reports.

The reported decision comes after the two parties agreed to revise a number of clauses in their agreement to form a new government, after the High Court of Justice signaled they could be struck down.

MKs are currently in the middle of a marathon debate on the amendments to the current Israeli law obligated by the coalition agreement. Voting on some 1,000 requests for revisions to the proposal is currently scheduled to begin on Wednesday afternoon and go on through Thursday morning.

Once the legislation passes, as it is expected to, Blue and White MKs will recommend Netanyahu to form the next government, Ynet reports, giving him two weeks to do so.

— Raoul Wootliff