Body of Palestinian found; reportedly fell after trying to steal cows from settlement

The body of a Palestinian man in his 30s is found near the West Bank settlement of Itamar.

He is reportedly suspected to be part of a group that last Friday tried to steal some 50 cows next to the settlement.

They were caught in the act and fled after being pursued, and after several kilometers left the cows and escaped.

The body is found with no gunshot wounds or signs of violence, and the prevailing assessment is that he fell to his death while fleeing.

Nevertheless, the body has been taken to the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute to determine the cause of death.